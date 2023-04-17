A Chinese national, who has been arrested on charges of blasphemy, was shifted from Upper Kohistan to Abbottabad in a Pakistan Army helicopter on Monday afternoon over safety fears, Komila SHO Naseeruddin said, as per media reports.

The accused, who works at the Dasu hydropower project, was taken into custody by the Komila police on Sunday night after labourers at the site accused him of blasphemy, Dawn reported.

SHO Naseeruddin, while confirming the arrest, said that an FIR had been registered against the Chinese national at the Komila police station.

The complaint invokes Section 295-C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It was registered on the complaint of Gulistan and Yasir – both of whom are heavy vehicle drivers, Dawn reported.

The complaint said that on Sunday night, police official Jehanzeb was informed about a mob trying to break into a Chinese camp near Barseen.

It stated that locals had staged a protest and damaged the camp’s site No. 6.

“After receiving the information, a police party reached the site, took control of the area and safely shifted the accused to the Komila police station,” the police said.

However, the police said that in the early hours of Monday, a large number of people reached Komila and once again blocked the Karakoram Highway. They also raised slogans, Dawn reported.

The protesters opened the Karakoram Highway for traffic after the police assured them of registration of an FIR. Local religious leaders also urged the demonstrators to call off the protest.

Later in the day, Naseeruddin said that the accused was moved to Abbottabad in an army helicopter as the police feared locals could harm him, Dawn reported.

20230417-222802