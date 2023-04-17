SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Chinese national arrested in Pakistan on blasphemy charges

NewsWire
0
0

A Chinese national, working at Pakistans Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan, was taken into police custody on Sunday night after he was accused of blasphemy by the labourers at the site, media reports said.

Komila SHO Naseeruddin, while confirming the arrest, said that an FIR has been registered against the accused, Dawn reported.

The complaint invokes Section 295-C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It was registered on the complaint of Gulistan and Yasir  both of whom are heavy vehicle drivers, Dawn reported.

The complaint, lodged at the Komila police station, said that on Sunday night, the police were informed about a mob trying to break into a Chinese camp near Barseen.

It stated that locals had staged a protest and damaged the camp’s site No. 6, Dawn reported.

“After receiving the information, a police party reached the site, took control of the area and safely shifted the accused to the Komila police station,” the complaint said.

However, it stated that in the early hours of Monday, a large number of people reached Komila and once again blocked the Karakoram Highway. They also shouted slogans.

The protesters opened the Karakoram Highway for traffic after the police assured them of the registration of an FIR. Local religious leaders also urged the demonstrators to call off the protest, Dawn reported.

20230417-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka hoping for Hasaranga to be fit for third ODI...

    I was hoping I’d be able to finish the game: Dasun...

    Russia resumes largest charter airline to SL, Putin orders ‘more flights...

    Taliban rebuild bridges, roads in Kandahar