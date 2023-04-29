SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Chinese pair wins mixed doubles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

NewsWire
China’s Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong rallied from two games down to win the mixed doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender 2023 here.

Lin and Chen was trailing by 0-5 in the third game after losing the previous two against Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea, but turned the tide and forced the match into the decider before they won by 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8, reports Xinhua.

Both Lin and Chen returned later for the semifinals of men’s singles and women’s singles.

Chen went through another five-game thriller 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-4 against Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico to advance to her third final of the tournament after women’s doubles and the mixed finals.

Lin had an easier match in the men’s singles semifinal when he strolled past teammate Yuan Licen in three straight sets and also secured his third berth for finals in the tournaments.

20230429-094602

