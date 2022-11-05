SCI-TECHWORLD

Chinese short-video app TikTok back after brief global outage

Chinese short-form video app TikTok suffered a brief outage as its users were unable to log into the platform in several countries.

Several TikTok users received a message that there’s “no internet connection” while trying to browse ‘For You’ page inside the app.

Online website outage tracker Downdetector spotted more than 75,000 reports of the issue with TikTok. Most reported issues was with server connection.

At the peak of the outage, it reported that there were problems at TikTok with server connections, the app and user profiles, over 92,000 reports of problems.

Global internet connectivity monitor NetBlocks also said that TikTok was not available globally late on Friday.

The short-form video app was back in action afterwards. As of 2:30 PM ET, that number had subsided to 2,000 reports.

TikTok was yet to acknowledge the issue or post an official response.

During the outage, users took to Twitter to react to the TikTok outage.

“All of us coming to twitter anytime TikTok is down,” posted one user.

The Chinese short-form video platform has been ranked among the top social media apps generating the highest revenue, building on its recent global success.

20221105-110606

