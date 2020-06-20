Trending now

Chinese social media deletes Modi’s remarks on border row

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Known for government control and censorship, Chinese social media has now removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and India’s official statements on the border row.

Modi’s June 18 remarks about the country’s border situation became inaccessible to users on WeChat.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in the aftermath of the bloody faceoff in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives on Monday night. The Chinese side has not yet revealed the number of casualties on its side.

Modi emphasised that while India desires peace, the country is capable of giving a befitting reply when instigated.

MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava’s statement on the border row was also removed from the official WeChat account.

A message on WeChat said, “Unable to view this content because it violates regulations.”

Ahead of his visit to China in 2015, Modi also opened an account on Sina Weibo, which is considered the Chinese equivalent of microblogging platform Twitter. However, the account has not posted any content related to the border tensions with China.

–IANS

gb/arm

