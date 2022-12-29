INDIA

Chinese spy reportedly present during Dalai Lama’s sermon in Bodh Gaya

Security agencies are on high alert after reports of a woman Chinese spy in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya.

Sources said that the alleged spy, named Sang Zeolone, was present during the sermon of the Dalai Lama during the Kaal Chakra Puja in Gaya a few days ago and has now disappeared.

Gaya police issued her sketch, apart from passport and visa numbers which are EH2722976 and 901BAA2J, respectively. Shockingly, the alleged Chinese spy was staying in various places in the country, especially in Gaya for the last 2 years but her travel history and purpose of visit in India are not available with the foreign section. Gaya police also described her as slim and having short hair.

The police said that the alleged Chinese spy made several hideouts in and around Bodh Gaya probably to keep a tab on the activities of the Dalai Lama.

“We have an input about a Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya. Accordingly, we have alerted every hotel, lodge, guest house, and Buddhist monastery to inform the Gaya police if she is found anywhere. We have also released a phone number 9431822208 for any information. We are also searching for her but have not located so far,” said Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur.

“We have enhanced the security around the Dalai Lama. The numbers of CCTV cameras are also increasing. People are allowed in Kaal Chakra ground only with proper documents and identity verification,” Kaur said.

The Dalai Lama arrived in Bodh Gaya on December 23 and will stay here for one month.

