Brazilian defender Matheus Simonete Bressaneli, commonly known as Bressan, has joined Chinese Super League (CSL) club Nantong Zhiyun.

The 30-year-old center-back had been linked with the Nantong side as a free agent after spending one season at Brazilian club Avai FC, reports Xinhua.

Bressan is the fourth overseas player to have joined Nantong Zhiyun for the upcoming season, in the wake of Rubilio Castillo, Lucas Morelatto and Romario Balde.

