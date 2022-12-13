Leader of opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Centre of being a mute spectator on the Chinese transgressions.

He was speaking in the Rajya Sabha and demanded a statement from the Prime Minister.

He said, “The valour of our Armed Forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well-known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020. The illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions up to Y junction in Depsang Plains continue till date.”

He said the Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh, Chinese build-up next to Pangong Tso Lake area, including building of PLA’s divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti- aircraft guns and armoured carriers, was being continuously ignored by the government.

“The government also remains oblivious to the Chinese construction of a new radome, two high frequency microwave towers and other ongoing construction in the area. Construction of the Pangong Tso bridge along with decks on both sides facilitating easy movements of the Chinese troops has also been brushed aside.”

He said, “Despite the demand to ensure a status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate our territory and has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister dated 20th June 2020, saying that no one has entered into our territory.”

“Even the ongoing talks with the Chinese for a push back from our territory have come to a standstill and no new date is stated to have been fixed. In the midst of all this, the news of unprovoked attempts of incursions into our territory in the Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises more concerns,” Kharge said.

He said similar unconfirmed reports of Chinese transgressions were coming from the Doklam area. “It is also well-known that after the Doklam standoff in June 2017, China has constructed all-weather roads and bunkers, which can prove to be a threat to our security in the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ sector.”

However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while making a statement on the clash, said that “the Indian Army has thwarted the attempt to change the status quo by Chinese troops”.

