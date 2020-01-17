Chinese vice premier orders all-out efforts to curb virus outbreak

Beijing, Jan 23 (IANS) Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Wednesday called for all-out efforts to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

During an inspection tour to the city, the center of the outbreak, she visited the entry and exit check points of the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, as well as the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, where she was given detailed reports on disease source detection, outbreak situation, scientific research and the stockpile of emergency supplies, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the prevention and control work of Wuhan concerns the overall situation, Chunlan urged the local authorities to focus their efforts on implementing the strictest measures to prevent and control the virus spread to other regions.

Chunlan called for pooling resources including hospitals, experts, effective drugs and medical equipment to save the patients with the best efforts.

She also demanded high attention paid to the safety of medical workers, adding that large-scale gatherings should be avoided and the information on the outbreak should be transparent and open.

