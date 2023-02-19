INDIAWORLD

Chinese youth held at UP-Nepal border

NewsWire
0
0

A Chinese youth, identified as Wang Goujun, has been arrested after he could not produce valid documents for his stay in India.

The accused, a resident of Naoming district in China’s Guangdong Province, was arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal.

A case has been lodged against the Chinese national at Gaurifanta police station under sections 3 and 12 of Passport Act, 1967, and section 14 of Foreigners’ Act, 1946.

According to the FIR, the accused, Wang Goujun, 26, had arrived in the district from Delhi through Palia town.

However, the personnel of the 39th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed at Gaurifanta border outpost, held him while he was trying to cross over to Nepal.

The SSB outpost official Bhugan Chetiya intimated assistant commandant, SSB Nabin C. Das, who after preliminary interrogations, handed over the youth to Gaurifanta police custody.

When contacted, deputy police superintendent (DSP), Palia Aditya Kumar said that during interrogation, Wang Gounjun could not produce valid documents regarding his stay in India.

Refusing to share further information, Kumar said investigations into the matter were in progress and further details could be provided only after a thorough investigation.

20230219-105603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K DGP sanctions Rs 94 lakh for next of kin of...

    Palaniswami’s seat leads Stalin’s in NOTA votes

    Telangana: BJP keeps political heat on over state president’s arrest

    UP minor abducted and raped in Delhi