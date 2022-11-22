Homegrown short-form video app Chingari on Monday announced a new content monetisation plan for its creators and users.

Creators and users will be offered daily, weekly and monthly subscription plans for monetisation for as low as Rs 20.

The platform said that subscription plans will allow creators and users to withdraw their earnings directly into their bank accoun”.

“This is another step towards the democratisation of the creator economy where micro and nano-influencers from tier 2 and tier 3 cities can also monetise their content at a minimal”cost,” said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari.

Under its Gari mining programme, Chingari rewards its creators and users native crypto token, GARI for doing in-app activities like uploading, watching, liking, commenting, and sharing videos, which can be traded on crypto exchanges and later withdrawn into the crypto wallets.

However, under its new subscription plans, creators and users can withdraw the earnings directly into their bank accounts, making it a friction-free and completely seamless process, said the company.

Chingari currently has more than 160 million users in over 15 languages.

It has more than 5 million daily active users (DAU) and 40 million monthly active users (MAU).

The app has been downloaded more than 170 million times on Play Store, said the company.

Gari token has received great enthusiasm from the community with almost 1.5 million GARI holders in a record time of just 8 months from launch.

