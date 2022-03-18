Amid a raging row over his alleged remarks about Telangana tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Friday clarified that he did not demean them.

He said some portion from his speech made 20 years ago was picked up now and presented out of context.

The seer said he believes in the philosophy of respecting all and he will never make any comments demeaning tribals, especially women.

Chinna Jeeyar made the clarification at a news conference as tribal organidations and leaders in Telangana staged protests against him and lodged complaints with the police demanding action against him for his alleged derogatory remarks.

Clarifying his remarks, the seer said that the village deities did not come from heaven but grew to the status of goddesses amidst tribals. He said his remarks were against those using the village deities for their anti-social activities.

“It is my social responsibility to speak out against those indulging in such activities,” he said.

Reiterating that he said nothing against the deities, the seer said he was leaving it to the wisdom of those criticising him. “You have to see the entire context. You can’t pick up something and highlight it. This becomes ridiculous,” he said.

He pointed out that their organisation Vikas Tarngeni has set up schools and conducted health camps for tribals. He claimed that no other organisation in India had done work among women, especially tribals on this scale. He said both the doctors involved in this and the beneficiaries were from all communities including Muslims and Christians.

