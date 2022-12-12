INDIA

‘Chinnavar’ Udhayanidhi to be inducted in Stalin cabinet soon: Sources

NewsWire
0
0

Udhayanidhi Stalin, cine actor-turned politician and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to be inducted into his father’s cabinet on December 14.

IANS had reported on November 29 that Udhayanidhi Stalin, fondly known as ‘Chinnavar’ in the party circles, was likely to be inducted into Stalin cabinet soon.

Udhayanidhi, who is an MLA from the Chepauk Assembly constituency has been active in the DMK youth wing for the past few years and is one of the rising stars of the party in Tamil Nadu.

A senior leader of the DMK, who does not want to be named, told IANS that the young leader will be sworn-in on December 14. He is likely to be inducted as a minister for Rural Development and special programme implementation.

The young scion of the Karunanidhi family is also likely to get the portfolio of Youth and Sports affairs given the priority Tamil Nadu is providing to sports development.

While Udhayanidhi nor Stalin did not confirm his induction into the cabinet, the decision has already been taken by the party’s high power committee and the swearing-in is likely to take place on December 14.

There has been a continuous demand from the close associates of the Chief Minister to induct him into the cabinet. However, Udhayanidhi had some commitments in the movie industry and, hence, had himself delayed joining his father’s government.

20221212-125805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    High alert in TN after Mangaluru blast accused’s Coimbatore connection

    Three held at IGI airport with fogeign currency valued at Rs...

    No citizen should be prosecuted under Section 66A of the IT...

    Be careful with banning all cryptocurrencies in India: Experts