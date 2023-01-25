An engineer by profession and a poet, Chintan Rachchh, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming web series ‘Class’, which is an Indian adaptation of Spanish drama ‘Elite’.

Chintan talked about playing Faruq Manzoor in it and his experience of facing the camera for the first time.

He said: “I had no prior acting experience on camera. All of the other actors had some sort of experience before, if not in acting, at least in life. I needed to get my energy in place. I was chaotic and projected more than needed.”

“At least, that’s what I thought. My character, Faruq, is supposed to be more internal. So I tried to project less and feel more.”

Recalling how he started his acting journey with theatre, he shared: “When I started with theatre in Class 9, I felt liberated every single time I performed. I think it becomes an individual’s second nature to perform when he or she starts this young. All of the bottled-up energy and suppressed emotions found a way to flow and express themselves. As an individual, it made me a bit more comfortable with myself than I was before.”

He added: “Honestly, I think as a performer, I am more comfortable with myself than I am as a person. And I guess that conflict is bound to stay with me. So I do strongly believe the fact that stage is my ‘Janmabhoomi’ (birthplace) and the set is my ‘Karmabhoomi’ (workplace).”

‘Class’ will be streaming on Netflix.

