Months after a tower collapsed in Chintels Paradiso residential apartment complex in Haryana’s Gurugram that claimed two lives, the police have made the first arrest in the case, said officials.

The arrested has been identified as Amit Austin, the proprietor of Manish Switchgear and Construction Company.

The police said the company was installing tiles in a flat without adopting security measures which led to the collapse of slab and caused damage to lower floors in February.

According to the police, Austin has been arrested under Sections 304A, 304(2), 338, 427, 417, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas (HDRU) Act.

He will be produced in a city court on Thursday for further legal proceedings, the police said.

The company was responsible for retrofitting a flat in Tower D when the floor collapsed.

Probing the matter, a special investigation team (SIT) led by ACP Kumar called Amit Austin to join the investigation on Wednesday. Later, he was arrested.

“We have arrested the proprietor of the company and are questioning him. He will be produced in a city court tomorrow,” said Manoj Kumar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Udyog Vihar.

Two women were killed when the floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

20221222-091004