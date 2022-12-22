BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Chip-maker Micron to cut 10% of its workforce

NewsWire
0
0

Chip-maker Micron has announced that it will reduce its workforce by about 10 per cent in 2023 in response to challenging industry conditions.

The move comes as Micron reported results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on December 1, 2022.

“On December 21, 2022, we announced a restructure plan in response to challenging industry conditions,” the company said in a recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

“Under the restructure plan, we expect to reduce our headcount by approximately 10 per cent over calendar year 2023, through a combination of voluntary attrition and personnel reductions,” it added.

Moreover, the chip-maker mentioned in the SEC filing that, “in connection with the plan, we expect to incur charges of at least $30 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, substantially all in cash expenditures”.

In the current quarter, the company said it expected a loss of 62 cents per share on revenue of $3.8 billion.

In prepared remarks, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra explained that there is too much supply of memory and not enough demand, which has resulted in the company keeping inventory and losing pricing power.

“In the last several months, we have seen a dramatic drop in demand,” said Mehrotra.

“While the environment remains challenging, we currently expect second-half fiscal 2023 revenue to improve from the first half,” he added.

20221222-122605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s March domestic air passenger traffic rose over 36% YoY

    India’s structural bull story intact with new residential property cycle commencing

    Covid crisis, rollback of stamp duty cut impact Mumbai home sales

    Look for opportunities to buy on dips