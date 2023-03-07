The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday said that Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road will remain closed for 50 days from March 12 due to repair work by the PWD.

According to the advisory issued by traffic police, the repair work of the flyover will take place from March 12 onwards and repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days, due to which it will be closed for the traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational.

“The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter. The closure of carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

“The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital flyover for their destination,” the advisory stated.

It advised commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road to take a left turn from Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Commuters in this direction were also advised to take a left turn from the IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

“The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch,” it added.

