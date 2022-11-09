INDIA

‘Chirag Paswan doesn’t know ground reality of Bihar’

NewsWire
0
0

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar on Wednesday criticised Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, saying the Lok Sabha MP from Jamui constituency does not know the ground reality of the state.

“He roams like an actor… he cannot be a leader all while roaming in a filmy style in Bihar. It’s up to him to decide whether the ‘chirag’ (lamp) would lighten up or eventually go off,” Kumar said.

The remarks have come after Chirag Paswan announced supporting the BJP in the Kurhni by-election.

“During the by-poll campaign in Mokama, he claimed that the entire constituency has a strong wave of BJP. After the result, BJP lost the by-poll… I firmly believe that his feet are not on the ground,” Kumar said.

After the by-poll in Gopalganj and Mokama, the Grand Alliance began its preparation to contest the Kurhni by-poll.

“His party was not in alliance with NDA in the 2020 Assembly election. Still, he bats for the BJP. He played the role of ‘vote cutter’ for JD-U,” Kumar said.

20221109-234802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong gears up for Himachal Assembly polls

    Sher Singh Rana visits Behmai, 20 yrs after killing Phoolan (IANS...

    Goa’s political scene fizzing like Cola wars of the past: Ex...

    IPL 2022: Gavaskar, Hayden pick CSK, MI, RCB and KKR as...