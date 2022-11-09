Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar on Wednesday criticised Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, saying the Lok Sabha MP from Jamui constituency does not know the ground reality of the state.

“He roams like an actor… he cannot be a leader all while roaming in a filmy style in Bihar. It’s up to him to decide whether the ‘chirag’ (lamp) would lighten up or eventually go off,” Kumar said.

The remarks have come after Chirag Paswan announced supporting the BJP in the Kurhni by-election.

“During the by-poll campaign in Mokama, he claimed that the entire constituency has a strong wave of BJP. After the result, BJP lost the by-poll… I firmly believe that his feet are not on the ground,” Kumar said.

After the by-poll in Gopalganj and Mokama, the Grand Alliance began its preparation to contest the Kurhni by-poll.

“His party was not in alliance with NDA in the 2020 Assembly election. Still, he bats for the BJP. He played the role of ‘vote cutter’ for JD-U,” Kumar said.

