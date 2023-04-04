INDIA

Chirag Paswan hints at contesting all 40 LS seats of Bihar in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that his party will contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in 2024, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPR) hinted that his party will also contest on all 40 seats as well.

After reaching Patna, Paswan said: “Every party wants to expand its reach. Amit Shah is doing the same. We are also preparing to contest Lok Sabha election 2024 on all 40 seats. You know that we recently went to Biharsharif Nalanda to strengthen our party and I am going to Mokama today. So we are also preparing to contest all seats of Bihar.”

“You know that LJPR has a party structure in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar and they are working well,” he said.

When asked about the collaboration with his uncle’s party Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Chirag Paswan said that it is not possible in this life.

Chirag Paswan, Pasupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha are openly supporting BJP. They were expecting alliance with BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. But, after the announcement of Amit Shah, it would be a big jolt to these three leaders.

Amit Shah, during the Nawada rally on Sunday claimed that BJP will contest Lok Sabha election on all 40 seats of Bihar.

Besides Lok Sabha poll preparation, Chirag Paswan also targetted Chief Minister NItish Kumar for the violence during Ram Navami in Sasaram and Biharsharif.

“CM Nitish Kumar is also a home minister of the state. Where was his intelligence? How the stones were stored on the rooftops of the buildings and district administration of Sasaram and Biharsharif were clueless about it. Who is responsible for it? The state government has completely failed in preventing such violence in these two places,” Paswan said.

“The party of Nitish Kumar is blaming BJP for the conspiracy. If this is true, then expose its leaders with solid proofs. Arrest the accused and put them behind bars,” he said.

20230404-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana woman wrestler rises against odds, bags a job in SSB

    Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s funeral to be held on Monday in Kerala

    Stalin comes down heavily at Modi over Covid surge

    I2022: Rohit Sharma says crucial run-outs derailed chase as Mumbai Indians...