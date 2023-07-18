Bihar Minister Surendra Yadav quipped that Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha, who attended the NDA meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, are taking shelter in the monsoon season.

“They are in politics and they have to take a stand. This is an election year. It is a rainy session and they took shelter under the roof. They are going towards BJP,” the RJD leader said.

“The leaders of BJP have used Ram and Hanuman and now use Bageshwar Baba. They do politics only on these lines which is no way near to the real issues like unemployment, price rise etc,” he added.

Questioning the BJP attacking the opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru, Yadav said: “The leaders of BJP and NDA are talking about an opposition unity meeting. I want to ask why they are concerned about it.

“They are demonstrating with 37 parties and BJP itself. So, 38 parties’ meeting took place in New Delhi. Why they have not done such a meeting of the NDA in the last 9 years. Why are they doing it now? In the past, they had only one king and now they are talking about 38 parties.”

