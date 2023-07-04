INDIA

Chirag Paswan meets Shahabuddin family in Siwan

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Monday met with late Bahubali leader Mohammad Shahabuddin’s wife Heena Shahab and son Osama Shahab.

Paswan, however, claimed that it was just an informal meeting and had nothing to do with politics.

Despite the clarification, there is a buzz that Heena Shahab may contest the Lok Sabha poll on the ticket of LJPR in 2024 from Siwan.

“I was invited for the marriage of Osama Shahab but I did not come at that time due to my other work. However, I promised this family that whenever I come to Siwan, I will meet him. Today, I have a public meeting in Siwan’s Gandhi Maidan and I came here after attending the meeting. I have a family relationship with this family and I came here only as a family member,” Paswan said.

The family of Shahabuddin has a sour relationship with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav ever since Shahabuddin died.

Tejashwi Yadav stayed away from the burial ceremony of Shahabuddin in Delhi. The family of Shahabuddin was demanding for the Rajya Sabha membership for Heena Shahab but RJD also denied it.

Shahabuddin was considered the right-hand man of Lalu Prasad Yadav during his tenure between 1990 to 2005. Even after that, Shahabuddin was loyal to Lalu Prasad till his last moment of life.

Chirag Paswan is trying to capitalize on the sour relationship between Lalu Prasad and Shahabuddin family. At present, Chirag Paswan does not have any leader in his party who holds the status of Bahubali. When LJP was united, Surajbhan Singh was the member of his party and his son Chandan Singh was an MP from Nawada. Now, Surajbhan Singh and his brother Chandan Singh are with Pasupati Kumar Paras led RLJP.

