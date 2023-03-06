INDIALIFESTYLE

Chirag Paswan meets TN Guv; seeks probe into alleged attacks on migrants

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has sought a probe into the alleged attacks on Bihari migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

Paswan, who hails from Bihar, on Monday met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a memorandum in this connection.

Speaking to the media, Paswan recalled “the love and affection that people of Tamil Nadu had showered on his father and former union minister, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, during his visits to the state”.

Paswan said the Tamil Nadu Governor assured him that accurate information regarding the alleged incident would be conveyed to the Central government.

“A few anti-social elements are there who try to divide the people. Such people must be caught. As leaders of political parties, we have the responsibility to hold together the country and the state, as well as the people hailing from diverse backgrounds,” he said.

Stating that migrant workers must be made to feel safe in Tamil Nadu, he said: “The state government can give them a sense of security by acting against those handful of anti-social elements who are trying to create this disturbance, on social media or by giving shape to such incidents.

“We have seen a number of videos where people are assaulting Bihari labourers. If there is any truth in those videos, it is a matter of concern for everyone. I have also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry to investigate this matter too,” Paswan said.

