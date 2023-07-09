The Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas on Sunday authorised party chief Chirag Paswan to take all decisions for the party.

The decision was taken during the national Executive Committee meeting held in Patna on Sunday.

Sources say that the LJP-R is expected to join the BJP-led NDA officially during the meeting of pro-BJP parties in New Delhi on July 18.

Chirag Paswan’s popularity has increased in the last few months in Bihar and BJP badly needs his support as an alliance partner.

LJP-R national General Secretary Arun Kumar said: “We have authorised Chirag Paswan, the national President of the party, to take decisions in future.”

Asked about the LJP-R joining the NDA officially, he said that he will be a part of the July 18 meeting and Chirag Paswan will decide on it.

Arun Kumar also said that obtaining a post of minister is not an objective of Chirag Paswan, and his objective is to achieve “Bihar First Bihari First”.

2023070936439