INDIA

Chirag Paswan touches PM Modi’s feet during NDA meet

NewsWire
0
0

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting here on Tuesday by touching his feet, while the Prime Minister immediately picked him up and hugged him.

Paswan, who was unhappy with the BJP for making his uncle Pashupati Paras a Central minister, decided to formally attend the NDA meeting after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday.

By hugging Paswan, Prime Minister Modi has given a big political message to the voters of Bihar. However, both Paras and Paswan are still adamant about the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which was traditionally contested by Ram Vilas Paswan.

2023071941507

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satyendar Jain having massage at Tihar, CCTV surfaced

    Jail superintendent fined for giving special treatment to coal scam accused

    Congress to support AAP on Delhi ordinance row in Parliament

    Ecuador flies supplies to Galapagos Islands to ease shortages