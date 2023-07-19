Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting here on Tuesday by touching his feet, while the Prime Minister immediately picked him up and hugged him.

Paswan, who was unhappy with the BJP for making his uncle Pashupati Paras a Central minister, decided to formally attend the NDA meeting after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Monday.

By hugging Paswan, Prime Minister Modi has given a big political message to the voters of Bihar. However, both Paras and Paswan are still adamant about the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which was traditionally contested by Ram Vilas Paswan.

