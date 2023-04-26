INDIA

Chirag Paswan’s campaign against Bihar CM Nitish

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is advocating for opposition’s unity in the country, Chirag Paswan, the national president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), has decided to start a campaign, “Nitish Bhagao, Chirag Apnaye, Bihar Bachaye” in the state.

The campaign begins on Wednesday from the Magadh division headquarter, Gaya with a rally in city’s Gandhi Maidan.

“We will organise such rallies in every division in the state. It is starting from Magadh division headquarter Gaya on Wednesday. Our leader Chirag Paswan will address the rally in Gandhi Maidan and point out the ill policies of the Bihar government. We have given the slogan Nitish Bhagaye, Chirag Apnaye, Bihar Bachaye,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, the LJPR leader.

The programme has been drafted by Ram Vilas Smriti Vikas Manch and former Jahanabad MP Dr Arun Kumar is playing an instrumental role in it.

