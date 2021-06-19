Six days after being removed from the post of leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha, Chirag Paswan met Speaker Om Birla on Saturday and urged him to review his decision of accepting one of suspended party MPs as the leader of LJP in the Lower House.

Chirag Paswan, the son of former Union minister and LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan, met Birla at the latter’s residence along with the party’s secretary general Abdul Khaliq, national vice-president A.K. Bajpayee and Bihar unit chief Raju Tiwari.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chirag Paswan said, “I have conveyed to him (Om Birla) the facts and also urged him to review his decision of accepting one of the suspended LJP MPs — Pashupati Kumar Paras — as the leader of LJP in the Lok Sabha.”

He said that Paras’ appointment as the LJP leader in the Lower House is illegal, as the party’s constitution does not allows this.

“The LJP constitution clearly states that any change taking place in the Assembly or in the Parliament needs to be approved by central parliamentary board of the party,” Chirag Paswan said.

The LJP leader further said that Birla listened to his arguments and assured him of reconsidering the decision in the light of the new facts put forward by the LJP delegation.

Chirag Paswan was removed as the leader of the LJP in the Lok Aabha on Monday after five out of the six MPs wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker. His uncle and Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother Pashupati Kimar Paras was elected as the leader of the LJP in the Lower House.

Chirag Paswan was also removed as the party chief on Tuesday by the rebel MPs.

Following the coup, Chirag Paswan called a virtual national executive meeting and sacked the five rebel MPs from the party’s primary membership.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he also asserted that he is ready for a long legal battle as he is not the one to buckle down under pressure.

