Chiranjeevi announces name of granddaughter in a grand ceremony: Klin Kaara Konidela

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their baby girl, have now given their bundle of joy a beautiful name in a traditional naming ceremony.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, the elated grandfather, took to social media and shared the newborn’s name: Klin Kaara Konidela. The name is taken from the ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam’, a sacred Hindu text, that lists thousand names of the Hindu mother Goddess Lalita Devi. The name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening.

Upasana shared behind-the-scenes snippets from the ceremony, which was adorned with exquisite decor, featuring a mango tree embellished with an array of pristine white flowers, that created a spiritual and serene atmosphere.

The arrangements and ambiance of the ceremony were handled by Dinaz Noria, a renowned event designer known for blending luxury and tradition.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Ram Charan, welcomed their baby girl on June 20, 2023 with their parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Shobana & Anil Kamineni by their side. As they embark on their journey of parenthood, they are overwhelmed with the blessings and joy that come with nurturing their little one.

The naming ceremony was attended by close family and friends, who joined in celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the family. The couple expressed their gratitude to their well-wishers, family and friends for their unwavering support, love and blessings.

