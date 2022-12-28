ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Chiranjeevi happily flirts with Urvashi Rautela at ‘Waltair Veerayya’ event

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is gearing up for his film, ‘Waltair Veerayya’, happily flirted with Urvashi Rautela during a media event organised for the film in Hyderabad.

The megastar praised Urvashi, as he said: “Urvashi has done a fantastic job in Boss Party. It’s wonderful working with her. I didn’t know who was doing the song, but when I got to know it’s Urvashi, I was very excited.”

Hearing the words of praise, Urvashi stood up as a gesture and went ahead to shake hands with him.

What happened next was something nobody expected – Chiranjeevi acted like his hand was stuck to Urvashi’s. He then went on to say: “My hand got stuck because there’s a magnet not in my hand but in my heart.”

While the megastar showed up in all-black, Urvashi attended the event silver saree with a black floral print and a sleeveless blouse.

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda’s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’.

The actress is also making her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone on Netflix. And, in an upcoming global music single, she will also be seen with Jason Derulo.

20221228-153404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At 63, Nagarjuna keeps the Akkineni family flag flying high

    Mayuri Deshmukh gets candid about her short film ‘Comfort Natyancha’

    ‘Vikrant Rona’ song ‘Hey Fakira’ introduces Nirup’s character out

    Robert Pattinson’s skin turned green after filming ‘Batman’ in dark for...