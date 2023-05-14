ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Soulful singing by 14-year-old Ayyan Pranthi, the contestant of Telugu Indian Idol 2, left megastar Chiranjeevi impressed.

The singer from Visakhapatnam got a rare opportunity to perform at Chiranjeevi’s house in Hyderabad.

She sang the mesmerising Annamacharya Keerthana in front of Chiranjeevi and Surekha. The performance left the couple spellbound and in awe of Pranthi’s extraordinary talent. Chiranjeevi and his wife, deeply impressed by her performance, bestowed their blessings upon her and wished her all the success for the rest of the Telugu Indian Idol season 2.

Pranthi, overjoyed with this incredible experience, stated: “I am humbled and immensely grateful to Megastar Chiranjeevi garu and his wife for providing me with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of them. This has been a dream come true, and I am now more motivated and determined than ever to give my best in the competition. This experience has given me newfound confidence, and I eagerly look forward to the challenges ahead.”

aha, the number one OTT platform in Telugu-speaking states, has been instrumental in introducing Telugu Indian Idol season 2, providing a platform for young and talented singers to compete and showcase their skills in front of a global audience.

Among the exceptional pool of talented participants, Ayyan Pranthi has consistently impressed audiences and judges alike since day one of the competitions with her soulful voice and impeccable performances. Her awe-inspiring performances have garnered the praise and recognition of renowned music director G.V. Prakash, who has repeatedly commended her talent.

