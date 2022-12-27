Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kollis (K.S. Ravindra) have set the ball rolling for the Sankranti 2023 release of their much-awaited film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ by coming out with the title track.

The lyrical track, picturised on Chiranjeevi, has lyrics by Chandrabose set to the music of Telugu cinema’s ‘Rock Star’ Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known by his initials DSP, who has teamed up with a Brass Orchestra Section recorded by Bangkok musicians.

Anurag Kulkarni’s belts out the song in an energetic style in sync with the titular character played by Chiranjeevi.

The previous two number form the ‘Waltair Veerayya’ album — ‘Boss Party’ and ‘Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’ — have already become chartbusters.

The film, which also stars ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, who will be seen as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi, is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers; G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Waltair Veerayya will hit the screens worldwide on January 13, 2023.

