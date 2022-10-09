ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chiranjeevi is ‘a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer’, says Nayanthara

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in director Mohan Raja’s superhit Telugu film, ‘Godfather’, has called Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who plays the lead in the film, “a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer”.

In an emotional thank you note, which she penned to both the film’s unit and to the audiences for their support, the actress said: “Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making ‘GodFather’ a humongous blockbuster.”

“It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. ‘GodFather’ is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it.”

“It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer. Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi garu.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. ‘Satya Priya’ is a layered and complex character and my director’s belief in me made it possible to bring her to life.”

“Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this fim bigger.”

“My love and respect for all my co-stars who shape my performances and make me a better actor. And a special mention to Satyadev and my little sister on screen, Tanya.”

“Thanking music director Thaman and cinematographer Nirav Shah sir for bringing in your expertise and brilliance to the world of ‘GodFather’. Kudos to the entire crew for their hard work and passion.”

“My gratitude to R.B. Choudary sir and N.V. Prasad sir for making this project on such a huge canvas. You are the dream producers any actor or technician would dream of having. And thank you to the entire team of Super Good Films for the effort and a hearty congratulations on nearing the magical mark of 100 films. The team of Konidela Production Company has been a delight to work with.”

“Finally, a big thanks to the audience for giving us such a blockbuster in the festive season.”

20221009-115602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Armaan Malik on completing 14 yrs in music: Greatest gift an...

    ‘Fun-filled’ trailer out for Yogi Babu-starrer ‘Panni Kutty’

    Revathy, Nithya Menen to star in ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’

    Ajay Devgn: Not sufficient to play Bhagat Singhji once in your...