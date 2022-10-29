ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja shake a leg together for a song in ‘Waltair Veerayya’

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming mass and commercial entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’ have now shot a superb dance number featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ravi Teja together.

Sources close to the film unit say that the number has been shot on a huge set erected for the purpose.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has scored the music for the movie, has come up with a mass dance number that will be high on energy.

Sources say that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, both of who are known to be great dancers, look graceful and elegant in the number, which has been choregoraphed by Sekhar master.

It may be recalled that the film’s title teaser which presented Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar got an overwhelming response.

Shruti Haasan plays the female lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the film billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A. Wilson is the cinematographer of the film, which has editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Sushmita Konidela as the costume designer.

While the story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranti, next year.

20221029-120004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away at 61

    Recreated version of ‘Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si’ out on March...

    Akshay Kumar on his sister Alka: She is much better than...

    Anupam Kher’s first look poster for Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’...