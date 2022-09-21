ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Chiranjeevi, Salman ace dance moves in first 'Godfather' single 'Thaar Maar'

It’s swag all the way for fans of Tollywood Megastar and Bollywood’s Bhai as the ‘Thaar Maar’ song featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan was launched in Telugu and Hindi on Wednesday.

The two megastars literally set the dance floor on fire with their unmatched style in the number from the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Godfather’.

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are in their element as they execute a massy hook step with background dancers grooving in sync with them. The track has a funky beat composed by ace music composer S.S. Thaman.

Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, the video shows Chiranjeevi making stylish entry with his hand on his face, whereas Salman enters while biting his nails. The two stars are seen wearing the same black outfit and donning black shades.

Shreya Ghoshal adds extra zing to this catchy foot-tapping number with her vocals, to the number penned by Anantha Sriram.

The video also includes BTS visuals of Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and the team having fun time shooting for the song.

‘GodFather’ is the biggest action entertainer of all time. The most awaited movie is directed by Mohan Raja. Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani are the prominent cast.

R.B. Choudary and N.V. Prasad are mounting the movie grandly under Konidela Productions and Super Good Films banners, while Konidela Surekha presents it. Nirav Shah has cranked the camera, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director.

GodFather is scheduled for a grand release in Telugu and Hindi on October 5.

