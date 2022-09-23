ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chiranjeevi, Salman’s single from ‘GodFather’ gets over 11 million views

The lyrical video of ‘Thaar Maar’, the first single from director Mohan Raja’s ‘GodFather’, featuring megastars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, has now garnered a whopping 11 million views on YouTube.

The mass dance number, which has Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan setting the dance floor on fire with their peerless style and classy steps, is still trending on YouTube.

The song that glorified the stardom of Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi has been composed by S. Thaman and choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Shreya Ghoshal has sung the catchy foot-tapping number that has lyrics by Anantha Sriram.

‘GodFather’, one of the biggest action entertainers of all time, features Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

R.B. Choudary and N.V. Prasad are producing the movie in a grand fashion under the banners of Konidela Productions and Super Good Films and Konidela Surekha is presenting it. Nirav Shah has cranked the camera for this film which has art direction by Suresh Selvarajan.

‘GodFather’ is scheduled for a grand release in Telugu and Hindi during Dasara, 2022 on October 5.

