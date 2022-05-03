ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Chiranjeevi takes a break before he resumes upcoming shooting schedules

Following the ‘Acharya’ debacle, megastar Chiranjeevi, who had planned to fly to the United States for a vacation with his wife Surekha, had to postpone the trip for a few more days.

On May 1, Chiranjeevi was supposed to travel to the United States for a vacation with his family. The actor, on the other hand, was invited to the film industry’s May Day celebrations.

Chiru postponed his trip for two days in order to attend the event, believing it was critical for him to address the industry’s workers on such an important day.

On Tuesday, after wrapping up the program at Film Nagar, the ‘Annayya’ actor, boarded his flight to the US.

As he flies to the United States, he posted an onboard photo with his better half Surekha. Chiranjeevi will reportedly spend the next 25-30 days relaxing with his wife Surekha.

Chiranjeevi is working on a couple of interesting films, which he intends to resume after his vacation.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in ‘Acharya,’ directed by Koratala Siva, which failed to impress.

