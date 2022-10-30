Mega Star Chiranjeevi on Sunday responded to actress Samantha’s touching post on her medical condition, an autoimmune disorder known as Myositis, by wishing her a speedy recovery and saying that he was certain that she would overcome this challenge too!

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Dear Sam, From time to time, challenges do come into our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strength.

“You are a wonderful girl with an even greater inner strength. I am sure you shall overcome this challenge too, very soon.

“Wishing you all the courage and conviction. May the force be with you.” The Mega Star also wished the young actress a speedy recovery.

On Saturday, Samantha had informed her fans and followers on social media that she had been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Myositis.

