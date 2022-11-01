ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chiranjeevi treats British Deputy High Commissioner to Telugu delicacies

Megastar Chiranjeevi treated new British Deputy High Commissioner Garath Wynn Owen to some traditional Telugu delicacies when the latter called on him to discuss the collaboration between the UK and the thriving Telugu film industry.

Taking to Twitter, Garath Wynn Owen wrote, “Elated to meet Chiranjeevi. We discussed collaboration between the UK and the thriving Tollywood industry.

“Appreciated him for his expansive charity work over the years and during the Covid period. Look forward to continuing the conversation!”

Soon after, Chiranjeevi responded in Twitter, “Delighted to meet Gareth Wynn Owen, the new British Dy High Commissioner in town. Exchanged courteous notes on many topics of UK, India and the Telugu states over dinner at my place. Got him to taste some traditional Telugu delicacies,not to forget some spicy Avakaya.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner responded to this tweet of Chiranjeevi’s saying, “Thank you for hosting me in your beautiful home and introducing me to home made steamed dosa and avakaya.

“It was a special evening I will remember for a long time, and I look forward to meeting you at one of your blood donation centres.”

