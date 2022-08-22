Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan joined Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and scores of fans and industry professionals from across the country in wishing his elder brother, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, a very happy birthday on Monday.

Taking to Twitter to express his birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday, Pawan Kalyan wrote: “My wholehearted birthday wishes to my beloved brother whom I love, respect and adore. Wishing you good health, success and glory on this special day.”

The Telangana Governor, in her birthday message to Chiranjeevi, wrote: “Warm birthday greetings to Telugu Megastar Shri Chiranjeevi garu. Wishing him good health and a long life.”

The Governor also expressed her happiness over his announcement that he would be building a hospital for workers in the film industry.

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who’s also Chiranjeevi’s nephew, tweeted: “Wishing my constant inspiration and dearest mama a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you are and inspire us in every sphere of life.”

Well-known production house PVP was among the scores of entities that greeted the Telugu Megastar on his birthday.

On their timeline, the popular production house wrote: “God to millions and Godfather to many! To a living legend, inspiration to one and all. May the force be with you Sir. A blessed year ahead, happy birthday!”

Godfather, incidentally, is the next film that will see Chiranjeevi in action with Salman Khan, who’s making his Telugu cinema debut with this Vijaya Dashami day release.

20220822-102002