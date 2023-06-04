First song from megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated movie ‘Bhola Shankar’ was released by the makers on Sunday and it took the social media by storm.

With tagline ‘Bhola mania’, the first single was released by Devi Sri Prasad. The music composer and singer tweeted that it’s an honour for him to launch the song.

“Wishing this song by my dear brother Sagar Mahati to take everyone by storm. Thammudu…Just Do Kummudu,” tweeted Devi Sri Prasad.

Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to thank Devi Sri Prasad. “Hope the song does Double The Kummudu,” wrote the megastar.

Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music for the song in which Chiranjeevi is seen doing some of his trademark dance moves with stylish looks. The actor is seen sitting on the bonnet of a jeep, swinging a keychain with the index finger of his right hand.

Within a couple of hours, the song garnered thousands of views. Directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, the film is scheduled for release on August 11.

The makers recently wrapped up a song shoot in Switzerland, featuring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The makers are expected to complete the filming by the end of June.

The cast also includes Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

This will be the second big release of Chiranjeevi in 2023. His ‘Waltair Veerayya’ was released on Sankranthi and it was also the first big release of the year.

The film which starred Shruti Haasan in the female lead marked Chiranjeevi’s return to form with a mass entertainer and was well received by the audience. The film also featured Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa in key roles.

