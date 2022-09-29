ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Chiranjeevi’s ‘GodFather’ Telugu theatrical trailer thrills fans

The long wait for Chiranjeevi fans is gradually drawing to a close as the makers of ‘GodFather’ released the theatrical trailer at Anantapur.

The trailer gives glimpses of what the film is all about. The state’s chief minister PKR passes away, leading to questions on succession. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are in the midst of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into the murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

The trailer raises the hype and expectations from the movie produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Chiranjeevi delivers a strong performance as Brahma as well as ‘GodFather’. Style comes easy to Chiranjeevi and that is evident throughout his performance.

Salman Khan’s aura on screen amplifies the punch moment. It’s an eye feast to watch them together. Nayanthara and Satya Dev are cool in their respective roles.

Nirav Shah’s handles cinematography whileA SS Thaman has fired up the scenes with his background score. Every dialogue uttered by Chiranjeevi comes out powerful.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and superstar Salman Khan will be seen sharing the screen space, which itself is the biggest attraction of the movie. Director Mohan Raja has tried to bring out the best version of both stars. He indeed presented the two megastars the way fans wish to see them.

‘GodFather’ is up for release on October 5.



