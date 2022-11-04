ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chiranjeevi’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’ to feature a special song starring Urvashi Rautela

NewsWire
0
0

Director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead, will have a special song featuring Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Sources had earlier disclosed that the film will have a mass number on both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja which was shot recently in Hyderabad.

Now, sources say that the movie will also have a special song shot on megastar Chiranjeevi and glamorous diva Urvashi Rautela. The song is shot on a huge set erected for the purpose.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the foot-tapping number that will have high retention value.

Top choreographer Sekhar master has choreographed this pulsating number. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this film on a lavish scale.

The film has Shruti Haasan playing the heroine opposite Chiranjeevi.

Billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the film is produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

Arthur A. Wilson cranks the camera, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and A.S. Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogues are written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be hitting the screens for Sankranti, 2023.

20221104-140007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away at 61

    Director Janus Metz unsheaths ‘All the Old Knives’

    Raveena Tandon concerned about animals dying while crossing roads

    Gippy Grewal opens up on Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’