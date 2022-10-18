INDIA

Chit fund case: Odisha police arrests MD of Kolkata-based firm

NewsWire
0
0

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha crime branch has arrested the managing director of a chit fund company from Kolkata for his alleged involvement in a cheating case of Rs 2.62 crore in Odisha, an official said here on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Jaydeep Raha, MD of Jetex Ocenair Pvt. Ltd. The arrest was made in a case registered on the report of one Subash Chandra Pradhan of Bhanapur under Balanga PS of Puri district.

The EOW official said chit fund companies Ambitious Diversified Projects Management Ltd., Kolkata and OAK India Multistate Credit Co-operative Society represented through its directors and members illegally collected Rs 2.62 crore from 1968 investors of Odisha during the period 2010 and 2014, under the allurement of repaying with high rate of interest.

Subsequently, they closed their offices without paying the interest as well as the principal amount and fled away from the locality, the official said.

During investigation, the police found that out of the above collected amount, during the year 2011-12, a sum of about Rs 1.83 crore has been diverted to the account of Jetex Oceanair Pvt. Ltd., whose MD is the present accused Jaydeep Raha.

After being apprehended, he could not give any satisfactory reply in respect of receipt of such a huge amount, they said.

Three cases have also been registered against the chit fund company in West Bengal.

Earlier, MD Omkar Singh and other directors Kunal Tiwary, Arshad Hussain and Mringanka Sekhar Chakrabarty of the chit fund company have been arrested in the case.

20221018-162406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Markets critically poised with imminent correction (Market Watch)

    Mental peace comes only through Yoga: Himachal CM

    Firing outside Kolkata mission a matter of grave concern: B’deshi diplomats

    Raje back to attending BJP events, calls on PM Modi