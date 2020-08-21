Chit fund group flees after duping hundreds of investors in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A chit fund group has duped hundreds of people in South East Delhi of their hard earned money over the last year or so.

Investors in the chit-fund group named Friends Lucky Draw staged a protest outside the Govindpuri police station in South East Delhi after the members of the group absconded with their deposits.

They demanded immediate action by the police after they registered an online FIR against the accused. The accused identified as Abdul Salam, a resident of Govindpuri lured people by promising them huge returns against the deposited fund for a period of 15 months.

Several people were lured with the promise of a hefty amount to the winner of a ‘Lucky Draw’.

“One Abdul Salam,a resident of Navjeewan Camp, Govindpuri aged about 30 years, was running a chit fund group named Friends Lucky Draw. He along with his wife Pinki, brother Abdul Kalam, Fazluudin and other associates, had collected money from a large number of investors and escaped,” RP Meena, DCP South East, said.

Every member was asked to pay 1000 rupees per month for 15 months. Thereafter every investor was promised 20,000 rupees. The huge return lured many people and several jumped in to avail the benefits promised. Several incentives were also promised if the investors roped in their contacts for the scheme.

“I have deposited 30 lakh rupees with the group. I collected the money from my relatives too. Now the accused is absconding. We have been duped,” said a complainant. Several people protesting outside the Govindpuri police station had similar stories and alleged that they were duped of several lakh rupees.

The accused distributed pamphlets promising investors gold ornaments, air conditioners, inverters, laptops, LED televisions and scooties among other things.

“A lucky draw was also held and the selected member used to get a lump sum amount or a gift. All transactions were made in cash,” said the officer.

A case u/s 420/406/34 of the IPC has been registered at the Govindpuri police station and investigation is in progress. Several raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts of the accused.

–IANS

zaz/avk