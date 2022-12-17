ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chitrangda begins shooting for her Indo-Italian film with Marco Leonardi

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is known for films like ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, ‘Baazaar’ and ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, is playing the lead role in Goutam Ghose’s next Indo-Italian yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Italian actor Marco Leonardi, known for his work in the acclaimed movie ‘Cinema Paradiso’.

The film is being made in English, Hindi, and partly in Italian with its story revolving around issues of human displacement, through the story of a couple and their child. The first look of the film has been released and it shows the actress in a de-glam look. Donning a plain orange saree and minimalist make-up, Chitra looks sharp and beautiful.

The official statement from the production house Life Journey Films Production LLP stated, “Chitrangda is that rare combination of beauty with talent. She has proved her mettle as an actress. We are thrilled to work with her. The role is quite challenging but we are confident that Chitrangda will bring a unique singularity to the role.”

The film’s shooting had started back in 2019 but had a major setback due to the pandemic. The team has resumed work now and a major portion of the shoot is scheduled for Mumbai and Jabalpur.

The film’s script has been written by Goutam Ghose and Jagannath Guha, along with two Italian scriptwriters Amedeo Paganini and Sergio Scapagnini.

20221217-142204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shubhangi Atre on International Dance Day: Dance is a form of...

    Dia Mirza to marry entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Feb 15?

    Fed up of gym exercises, actress Rambha takes a break

    Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s video ‘Madhanya’ to release on April 18