ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her ‘Gaslight’ character

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Chitrangda Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight, worked extensively on her voice modulation for her part. Taking a different approach, she focused on the bass of her voice rather than the treble.

She worked with acting coach Rupesh to understand thriller as a genre and work on her character development to understand it better.

The actress said: “I handed myself to them (acting coach) to look like Rukmini and sound like her. I worked on my voice so that it didn’t sound happy and got a low base and tone.”

The film, which is a psychological thriller, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

The actress further mentioned: “We worked on it a lot to bring out the authority and mystery in my voice. I have never done this kind of detailed work.”

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film is set to release on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230320-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karishma Tanna to play journalist Jigna Vora whose book inspired ‘Scoop’...

    ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ completes 800 episodes milestone

    ‘Major’ recreates how 26/11 martyr sacrificed his life to save others

    Akanksha Singh opens up about working with Ajay Devgn on ‘Runway...