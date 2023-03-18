ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chitrangda Singh shares a glimpse of her first shot from ‘Gaslight’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Chitrangda Singh shared a behind-the-scenes moment of her first shot from her upcoming film ‘Gaslight’.

She shared that this is the “most complex” role she has played so far.

Chitrangda took to Twitter, where she shared a clip of her shooting for the film, which will release on March 31.

“My first day ! My first shot as Rukmani! #bts This is probably the most complex role I have played so far ..so special ! So grateful .. so excited,” Chitrangda wrote as the caption.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

‘Gaslight’ is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

‘Gaslight’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

20230318-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Looking forward to completing the Nadigar Sangam building: Vishal

    ‘RRR’ to hit OTT after 90 days from theatrical release

    Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi dies at 80

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De lose immunity against eviction