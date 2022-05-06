INDIA

Chittorgarh explosives recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations in MP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 11 locations in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh in the case related to the recovery of explosives at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, officials said.

The case pertains to arrest of three accused Zubair, Saifulla alias Saifu Khan and Altamash Khan along with explosives and other IED making material on March 30 at Wonder Chauraha in Chittorgarh’s Nimbahera.

Intially, an FIR in this respect was lodged at police station Nimbahera Sadar, Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and later NIA took over the probe on April 20.

During the course of investigation three accused persons Imran Khan, Aamin Khan alias Amin Pawada, Mohammed Aamin Patel alias Abid were arrested on April 3 and accused Mazhar Khan was arrested on April 7 in the case.

Incriminating materials including electronic devices and documents were seized during the searches conducted at the premises of the suspects.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

