ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chiyaan Vikram attends wedding of housekeeping unit member’s son

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vikram on Monday attended the wedding of the son of a member of the housekeeping unit at his home, much to the delight of everybody present at the wedding.

Sources close to the actor said that the wedding of Deepak with Varshini took place at the Kandaswamy temple in Thiruporur.

Actor Vikram visited the temple, wished the young couple and also presented the ‘Thali’ (Mangalsutra) to the bridegroom who then tied it around the bride’s neck, signifying the wedding.

Sources point out that Deepak is the son of Ozhimaran, who worked for several years in Vikram’s home before passing away, and Mary, who is a part of the housekeeping team in Vikram’s home for over 40 years.

Vikram’s gesture of attending the wedding of the son of someone who works for him has delighted his fans.

Recently, the actor, who had got to know the desperation of a fan in Kerala who was intent on meeting him, promised to him that he would definitely meet him. He recently kept that promise and posted a video of the fan along with him.

20220912-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hype builds around Varun Tej’s kickboxing flick ‘Ghani’

    New schedule of Chiranjeevi’s film with Ravi Teja begins

    Pranati Rai Prakash ‘very different’ from her character in ‘Cartel’

    ‘Nikamma’ trailer out; massy entertainer on the cards