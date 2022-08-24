ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram regrets ‘discomfort’ caused to fans at ‘Cobra’ roadshow

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vikram, who is on a whirlwind tour across Tamil Nadu in a bid to promote his upcoming action entertainer, ‘Cobra’, has expressed regret to his fans in Trichy for any discomfort that may have been caused to some of them during a pre-release event of the film.

Taking to Twitter, Vikram, who is lovingly called ‘Chiyaan Vikram’ by fans, wrote in Tamil: “My heartfelt thanks to my dear fans who showered so much of love on me during my visit to Trichy for a pre-release event of ‘Cobra’ that it cannot be described in words.

“At the same time, it has come to my attention that an unsavoury environment prevailed for some time. For this and for the discomfort caused, I wish to register my regret.”

The actor finished his tweet, praising his fans, saying that he did not know what penance he had done to get them.

On Wednesday, the actor headed to Coimbatore along with the ‘Cobra’ team where he is meeting students from GRD College.

20220824-141606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drake withdraws his Grammy nominations

    Aanand L Rai looks back at six years of ‘Nil Battey...

    Sanath Jayasuriya calls Mammootty a ‘true superstar’

    Nandamuri Kalyan Ram to play ruthless Magadhan king Bimbisara